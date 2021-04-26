Altaf Mahmud

TemperDev Logo, T+D Letter Negative Space

brand pattern logo design temper letter logo extension software plugins vector mark minimal monogram negative space lettermark logo clean cleaver
Logo Design for a google chrome extension, An advanced chrome extension and software: TD letter + monogram in negative space.

