Andy Warhol, Campbell's Soup Can 🖼️

Andy Warhol, Campbell's Soup Can 🖼️ gallery framed paintings painting famous illustrator outline vector minimal illustration art museum digital icon set design icon iconography
Andy Warhol, Campbell's Soup Can 1962. 🖼️

Andy Warhol famously appropriated familiar images from consumer culture and mass media, among them celebrity and tabloid news photographs, comic strips, and, in this work, the widely consumed canned soup made by the Campbell’s Soup Company.🖼️

Rebound of
Mona Lisa & Lady with an Ermine
By Aleksandar Savic
