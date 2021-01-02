Mona Lisa & Lady with an Ermine

◀️ Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci.

Lady with an Ermine, Leonardo da Vinci.

I absolutely love this guy’s style @jamesp0p and I low key wanted to recreate it on a project of my own for a while now, therefore I created a whole serie of world famous paintings which I hope you’ll like. I’ll be sharing them daily so look forward to that & also make sure to check the artist’s page and his work. Thanks.

