Mona Lisa & Lady with an Ermine

Mona Lisa & Lady with an Ermine iconography monalisa icon design icon set digital museum art illustration minimal vector outline illustrator famous painting paintings framed gallery lady with an ermine leonardo da vinci mona lisa
◀️ Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci.
▶️ Lady with an Ermine, Leonardo da Vinci.

I absolutely love this guy’s style @jamesp0p and I low key wanted to recreate it on a project of my own for a while now, therefore I created a whole serie of world famous paintings which I hope you’ll like. I’ll be sharing them daily so look forward to that & also make sure to check the artist’s page and his work. Thanks.
https://dribbble.com/jamesp0p

