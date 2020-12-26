Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matt Higgins
Doxology Creative

Christmas at Lifepoint 2020

Matt Higgins
Doxology Creative
Matt Higgins for Doxology Creative
Christmas at Lifepoint 2020 vintage typography sermon series christmas church design illustration graphic design
We partnered with Lifepoint Church to create their 2020 Christmas sermon series. With provided art direction from their team, we developed a poppy Christmas palette and visual patterns to communicate the joy of the season without being too on-the-nose about it.

Photograph courtesy of Lifepoint Church.

