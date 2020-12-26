Christmas at Lifepoint 2020

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We partnered with Lifepoint Church to create their 2020 Christmas sermon series. With provided art direction from their team, we developed a poppy Christmas palette and visual patterns to communicate the joy of the season without being too on-the-nose about it.
Photograph courtesy of Lifepoint Church.