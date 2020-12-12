Hannah Wright

Figma Material Design Dashboard UI (Free Edition Available)

Download color palette

🎉 Introducing the Material Design Dashboard UI Kit for Figma from the SaaS Design team!

Grab the free version here: 👉 http://bit.ly/2VYoHOo

The premium version includes:
-200+ Ready-to-edit templates
-Built using Figma components
-Dashboard and e-commerce templates
-Light & dark themes

🎁 Get the FREE edition: http://bit.ly/2VYoHOo
🔍 Purchase the full kit: https://www.saasdesign.io/figma-material-design-desktop-kit/

More free Figma templates: https://www.saasdesign.io/free-figma-templates/

