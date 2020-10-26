Magdalena Tula

E-Learning Platform Mockup

Magdalena Tula
Magdalena Tula
  • Save
E-Learning Platform Mockup ui school learning technology app database isometry tool elearning platform mockup it svg illustration animation
Download color palette

The project developed during the 1st semester of Web development. It's an “e-learning” platform that helps students (16+ years old) to study and learn relational database technology.

Case Study on Behance

Magdalena Tula
Magdalena Tula

More by Magdalena Tula

View profile
    • Like