Alexander Wende

B Pegasus Monogram

Alexander Wende
Alexander Wende
  • Save
B Pegasus Monogram alex wende horse monogram b stallion fly wings letter pegasus branding symbol identity logos mark alexander wende alexwende logodesign logo
Download color palette

B/flying horse monogram updatet

Alexander Wende
Alexander Wende

More by Alexander Wende

View profile
    • Like