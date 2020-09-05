7
Sprocket iOS Bike Sale Serial Provided/Verified

Sprocket iOS Bike Sale Serial Provided/Verified
Added new states for iOS bike sales that have had a serial number added to them or had that serial number additionally registered and verified with Bike Index!

Sprocket sale profile header 4x
Rebound of
Sprocket Android Bicycle Sale Profile Header Optimization
