Sprocket Android Bicycle Sale Profile Header Optimization

Sprocket Android Bicycle Sale Profile Header Optimization
Figured out how to improve the UIX of the bike and part sale headers in Sprocket this afternoon.

Specifically: a way to inject the sellers profile photo and social proof network for increased security, make the price more prominent, and make the offer button more tappable.

Thanks @OSCAR™ for inspiration that lead to the final solution! 🙌

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Pinterest
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Rebound of
Buying and selling cars mobile version
By OSCAR™
Posted on Jul 7, 2019
We make a bicycle marketplace

