Sprocket Android Bicycle Sale Profile Header Optimization

Figured out how to improve the UIX of the bike and part sale headers in Sprocket this afternoon.

Specifically: a way to inject the sellers profile photo and social proof network for increased security, make the price more prominent, and make the offer button more tappable.

Thanks @OSCAR™ for inspiration that lead to the final solution! 🙌

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F"

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android

Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Pinterest

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB