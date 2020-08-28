Natasha Srivastava

Swipe To Shop Plants

Swipe To Shop Plants artist ai shop ui interaction shopping app uidesign uiux swipe interiordesign plants application app design graphic design app minimal design product design
Get personalised recommendations to style your spaces with plants that will not only thrive in your environment but will also fit into your lifestyle, effortlessly

1. Scan your space to monitor environmental conditions
2. Define a budget
3. Take a lifestyle test to establish how much time and effort you can dedicate to plant care
4. Shop from a selection curated just for you
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDiWqK3BVn5/?utm_medium=copy_link

All About Products, People & Stories
