Repair Workshop Dashboard Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, mates? We hope you’re doing great! Happy to present you our recent design of a SaaS-platform for companies that specialize in home electronics repairing. It allows processing of customer requests+analytics, and accounting.

📙On the shot, you can see a checklist for further troubleshooting. Here the client describes the problem, and the Manager fills in the form. The app works based on an algorithm that finds the cause of the issues and builds a 3D model.

📘Next to it — it’s a dashboard for data analysis. Here comes everything related to financial flows, requests and reviews.

👩🏻‍🎨The company had a brand color. It is blue. We used it as a primary color that was supplemented with several accents.

The app provides many opportunities for several roles:

1) manager can use it to process requests (either those from a landing page or those who call), create a board for repairmen, create a card with the tasks and analyze data;

2) repairman will find it useful to receive the tasks and keep the manager updated online;

3) head manager has access to all screens and can add new managers of repairmen.

Feedback helps us improve and grow,

We’re keen to hear your thoughts! ❤️

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜