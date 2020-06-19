7
Retrographic

Sprocket Web Site Redesign

7
Retrographic
7 for Retrographic
  • Save
Sprocket Web Site Redesign log in sign up white space web design website web redesign white bike bicycle app sprocket ux ui
Sprocket Web Site Redesign log in sign up white space web design website web redesign white bike bicycle app sprocket ux ui
Sprocket Web Site Redesign log in sign up white space web design website web redesign white bike bicycle app sprocket ux ui
Sprocket Web Site Redesign log in sign up white space web design website web redesign white bike bicycle app sprocket ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Sprocket iOS 1.5 TOS Copy 14.png
  2. Sprocket iOS 1.5 TOS Copy 15.png
  3. Sprocket iOS 1.5 TOS Copy 18.png
  4. Sprocket iOS 1.5 TOS Copy 16.png

Needed to add a way to support a press-kit in the Sprocket website. Realized it was overdue for some other improvements

www.sprocket.bike

What do you think? Anything you can point out that I can do better? :)

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

4e5caac57cfb5bb2e87dfe04930f3235
Rebound of
Sprocket Web App Marketing Page Redesign
By 7
Retrographic
Retrographic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrographic

View profile
    • Like