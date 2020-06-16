7
Sprocket Web App Marketing Page Redesign

Redesigned the app marketing landing page to be more fresh, include new screenshots and a download for our new press kit + new screenshots

Stole some ideas from Good Fucking Design ;) Thanks for the inspiration guys - keep it coming!

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Posted on Jun 16, 2020
We make a bicycle marketplace

