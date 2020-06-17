Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Blekk Studio

Ginntech Software House - Brand Design

Blekk Studio
Blekk Studio
Ginntech Software House - Brand Design branding brand design software poster logotype type technology minimal visual identity icon typography logo design animation startup tech logo
  1. Blekk-dribbble-post.jpg
  2. Blekk-dribbble-post2.jpg
  3. GT-logo_construction-1600x1200.gif
  4. Ginntech-rombi-1600x1200.gif
  5. Blekk-dribbble-post4.jpg
  6. Blekk-dribbble-post5.jpg
  7. GT-cubes-1600x1200.gif

Ginntech is a Norwegian software house based in Trondheim, its name derives from the term "Ginnungagap", which in the Scandinavian mythology is an abyss that divides the world of ice and fire, we developed a logo representing this concept, but in line with the company's position in the technological field.

