Task Tracker Application

This is how we designed the app for tracking current tasks on the project and time spent on them.

📌 At the left shot, there are current tasks on the project and completed tasks under them. If a manager adds emoji to the description of a task, it will be shown on the card. At the right shot, you can see a detailed calendar that gives the user information about finished tasks and time spent.

📍The background is light, which is made on purpose: it will help the user stay concentrated on the task cards

💬 The special thing - the user doesn’t have to turn on their computer to track their tasks and time. Easier than ever. And every task in the calendar has an end-to-end description.

Created by Julia Vakulenko

