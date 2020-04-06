Task Planner App

Trending designs to inspire you
Self-quarantine is not when you lay on the couch all day and just do nothing. It’s a hard time, although there’s A LOT you can do while stuck.
With this thought in mind, our latest design concept appeared. Check out what we came up with to streamline task planning and conquer procrastination!
📌 What is this app about? With this solution, it’s possible to view, schedule and manage tasks as well as see projects that are being worked on. A kind of Trello-like app (that looks better :D)
📚 The goal we set was to improve work efficiency. We wanted to help users boost their productivity and reduce distractions. To achieve that, we decided to opt for a vibrant yet not screaming color palette.
Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko
