Task Planner App

Self-quarantine is not when you lay on the couch all day and just do nothing. It’s a hard time, although there’s A LOT you can do while stuck.

With this thought in mind, our latest design concept appeared. Check out what we came up with to streamline task planning and conquer procrastination!

📌 What is this app about? With this solution, it’s possible to view, schedule and manage tasks as well as see projects that are being worked on. A kind of Trello-like app (that looks better :D)

📚 The goal we set was to improve work efficiency. We wanted to help users boost their productivity and reduce distractions. To achieve that, we decided to opt for a vibrant yet not screaming color palette.

Feedback helps us improve and grow,
We’re keen to hear your thoughts!

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp

