Purrweb UI

Fitness App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Fitness App sport meal planner calendar activity tutorials daily planner plan fitness startup online mvp react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Gain motivational vibes and check out the way we’ve streamlined fitness routine! Even if you’re still laying on the couch :)

💪 What are the main benefits the app provides? It doesn’t only allow to stay energized by offering a variety of workouts and yoga sets but also tracks sleep quality, the food you’re eating and water you’re drinking throughout the day. A kind of all-in-one health tracker.

🏄 Regular physical activities improve our health and bring tons of positive energy. To establish the atmosphere of a place where you want to work out, we opted for a bright vibrant color palette.

🏆 What is special about this app? It allows to find correlations between your mood trends and things you’re doing. Think that you’re feeling your best when eating a lot of fruit? The app will tell you if it’s true.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

