Fitness App

Gain motivational vibes and check out the way we’ve streamlined fitness routine! Even if you’re still laying on the couch :)

💪 What are the main benefits the app provides? It doesn’t only allow to stay energized by offering a variety of workouts and yoga sets but also tracks sleep quality, the food you’re eating and water you’re drinking throughout the day. A kind of all-in-one health tracker.

🏄 Regular physical activities improve our health and bring tons of positive energy. To establish the atmosphere of a place where you want to work out, we opted for a bright vibrant color palette.

🏆 What is special about this app? It allows to find correlations between your mood trends and things you’re doing. Think that you’re feeling your best when eating a lot of fruit? The app will tell you if it’s true.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

