Sports Challenge App
Our latest achievement is the app that gives the extra push and motivates us to start exercising. At least to get up off your butt, check this out!

🏆 To achieve user engagement, you should give something in exchange — we know that. The app allows not only start an active lifestyle but also to get huge discounts. Successfully accomplished the challenge? Go buy new sneakers that you’ve had your eye on and keep going!

💪 Smooth transition via backdrop enables the user to get instant access to challenge description. You just tap the Accept button and the back layer appears.

Created by Ilia Utkin & Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

