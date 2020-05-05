Ayoub Hussain - Logo Animation

Do you prefer animation 1 or animation 2?

Back in 2018, we created the logo and brand identity for Ayoub Hussain, a Jiu Jitsu Coach.

It always feels good to see a logo come to life with a beautiful animation, both of these where done by Giga Khurtsilava.

