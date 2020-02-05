Ayoub Hussain - Brand Identity Design

Back in 2018, i created the logo and brand identity for Ayoub Hussain, a Jiu Jitsu Coach.

After brainstorming several concepts i decided to create logomark that conveys an A, an h and a Martial Arts Belt 🥋

Press ❤️if you like it!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--