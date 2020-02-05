Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ayoub Hussain - Brand Identity Design

Ayoub Hussain - Brand Identity Design illustration grid layout logo design design logo brand identity logotype designer logomark fight club jiu jitsu martial arts smart mark logotype design typography negative space lettermark identity designer branding brand a letter logo
Back in 2018, i created the logo and brand identity for Ayoub Hussain, a Jiu Jitsu Coach.

After brainstorming several concepts i decided to create logomark that conveys an A, an h and a Martial Arts Belt 🥋

Rebound of
Ayoub Hussain - Logo Grid
By Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
