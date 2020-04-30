Bottom Bar Navigation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi 👋
I'm happy to share a recent micro-interactions exploration for the bottom navigation bar.
Design and prototype in Adibe XD
I have attached the source of the concept, so you can download and test this.
Please press "L" if you like it and do share your comments
Thank you