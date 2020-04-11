Aleksandar Savic

Smokey and the Bandit 1977

Smokey and the Bandit 1977 pontiac trans am vehicle vector steel speed outline movies line illustrator iconic icon engine dots design movie car film action american smokey and the bandit 1977
One more vehicle, now for all the fans of Smokey and the Bandit 1977 - 1977 Pontiac Trans Am.

Expect more soon! :)

