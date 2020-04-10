Aleksandar Savic

Cobra 1986

Cobra 1986 american action film vehicle vector steel speed outline movies line illustrator iconic icon george p. cosmatos 1950 mercury cobra movie engine dots design car cobra 1986
One more vehicle, now for all the fans of Cobra 1986 - 1950 Mercury.

Expect more soon! :)

Rebound of
Tesla Cybertruck
By Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
