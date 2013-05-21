J.D. Reeves

Moore T-Shirt
I designed a shirt for Moore, OK. All profits from this shirt will benefit Red Cross Moore Tornado relief efforts. It's only $13. Buy it here:

http://jdreeves.com/mooreshirt/11289150

Posted on May 21, 2013
