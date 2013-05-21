Natasha Wheeler

Bowling Competition T-shirt Concept

Bowling Competition T-shirt Concept
T-shirt design for a 2013 USBC National Women's Team. Prompt: lady liberty and bowling. Personally, I think the foam finger is a requirement for this particular scenario.

Posted on May 21, 2013
