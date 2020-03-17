Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yac Rebranding

Yac Rebranding rebrand teams business asynchronous app messaging voice rebranding design brand social visual identity logo branding
Hi again!
Yac is an asynchronous voice messaging app for remote teams. They wanted a rebrand that would take them to the next level.

Let's talk about your project 📩 dudu@squaaads.com

