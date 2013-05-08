Dani Ward

Abe+Sarah, Sarah&Abe

Abe+Sarah, Sarah&Abe wedding logo invite logotype custom type custom lettering lettering typography calligraphy handwriting feminism equality
Vectored. Still a few little things to tweak, and maybe three more sketches to do. I'm excited about how this is turning out!

