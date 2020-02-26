PC Bancard - Logo Grid

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Recently i've been working on the Platinum Choice Bancard rebrand 💳
PC Bancard is a tech company specialized on card payment systems that motivates people through Cash Discounting Programs 💰
One of the points that stood out during the first meetings with the client was to turn their previous logo, which they considered very bland, into a new one that while being subtle, conveyed a message related to their industry and to their name, so i created a logo that represents a discount sign and the letter P.
Gridding by Pedro Eira.
Press 💜if you are looking forward to see the final brand identity!
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com