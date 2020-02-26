Wisecraft

PC Bancard - Logo Grid

PC Bancard - Logo Grid illustration identity design logo negative space typography brand logotype designer flat icon lettermark discount card brand identity branding logo design logomark p letter smart mark grid layout identity designer clever
Recently i've been working on the Platinum Choice Bancard rebrand 💳

PC Bancard is a tech company specialized on card payment systems that motivates people through Cash Discounting Programs 💰

One of the points that stood out during the first meetings with the client was to turn their previous logo, which they considered very bland, into a new one that while being subtle, conveyed a message related to their industry and to their name, so i created a logo that represents a discount sign and the letter P.

Gridding by Pedro Eira.

