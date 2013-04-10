Alex Tass, logo designer

Kudos Beach logo redesign / refresh

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Kudos Beach logo redesign / refresh sun beach bar club terrace logo identity brand symbol creative design colorful house music electronic minimal clubbing party techno tech-house logo design
Download color palette

Logo design proposal for Kudos Beach, an open air club / bar / terrace. Example of corporate pattern / flyer / poster design. Rejected.

More logo & identity design projects at www.alextass.com

Bef675d1812fced1b1e3dcdef096f9f2
Rebound of
Kudos Beach logo redesign / refresh 2013
By Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like