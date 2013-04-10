Alex Tass, logo designer

Kudos Beach logo redesign / refresh 2013

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Kudos Beach logo redesign / refresh 2013 sun beach bar logo designer logo design tech-house techno party clubbing minimal electronic music house colorful design creative symbol brand identity logo terrace
Download color palette

Logo design proposal for Kudos Beach, an open air club / bar / terrace. The logo shows a reinterpretation of the existing symbol (the sun) also imagining dancing feet / silhouettes. Rejected.

More logo & identity design projects at www.alextass.com

048db2f269b641eb4203e429c744bb1a
Rebound of
kudos beach - logo design treatment 2011
By Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like