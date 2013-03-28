Benek Lisefski

Modrn Logo v2

logo logotype custom text feedback
Based on feedback from here and other sources, here's a subtle revision with slightly extended "r".

Better?

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
UX/UI Design & Strategy
