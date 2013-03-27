Benek Lisefski

Modrn Logo v1

Benek Lisefski
Benek Lisefski
Hire Me
  • Save
Modrn Logo v1 logo logotype custom text feedback
Download color palette

WIP logo for future side project - a directory and inspiration site for local contemporary architecture and industrial design.

Feedback very much appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Benek Lisefski
Benek Lisefski
UX/UI Design & Strategy
Hire Me

More by Benek Lisefski

View profile
    • Like