Ryan Coughlin

  1. Abstracting detail based on zoom level desk group indoor maps floor plans maps hybrid work
    View Abstracting detail based on zoom level
    Abstracting detail based on zoom level
  2. Don't forget about tables tooltips filter form tables
    View Don't forget about tables
    Don't forget about tables
  3. Outlining input states forms states input form
    View Outlining input states
    Outlining input states
  4. Robin product family lock-up touchscreen kiosk devices product design marketing product
    View Robin product family lock-up
    Robin product family lock-up
  5. Isometric floor plan desks workplace mapbox indoor maps flooplan maps
    View Isometric floor plan
    Isometric floor plan
  6. Desk menu menu tooltip ui
    Shot Link
    View Desk menu
    Desk menu
  7. Employee facing popovers detail information overlay tooltip popover modal people desks
    View Employee facing popovers
    Employee facing popovers
  8. Product Family: Digital Signage touchscreen ipad digital signage signage ui interface
    View Product Family: Digital Signage
    Product Family: Digital Signage
  9. One-size-fits-all doesn’t fit anyone. present presentation board deck
    View One-size-fits-all doesn’t fit anyone.
    One-size-fits-all doesn’t fit anyone.
  10. Interactive Kiosks (Digital Signage) signage touch interactive kiosk
    View Interactive Kiosks (Digital Signage)
    Interactive Kiosks (Digital Signage)
  11. Selected Desk on Floor plan floor plans mapbox map ui maps indoor maps
    View Selected Desk on Floor plan
    Selected Desk on Floor plan
  12. Dark Maps for Kiosk kiosk indoor maps maps
    View Dark Maps for Kiosk
    Dark Maps for Kiosk
  13. Figma Resource Cover Types
    View Figma Resource Cover Types
    Figma Resource Cover Types
  14. Interactive Maps display indoor mapping interactive maps interactive maps
    View Interactive Maps
    Interactive Maps
  15. Notifications design system system notifications cards
    View Notifications
    Notifications
  16. Large Format Signage dark hero marketing tv design signage interactive maps maps office
    View Large Format Signage
    Large Format Signage
  17. Who doesn't love data? smart office insights data analytics calendar scheduling room display
    View Who doesn't love data?
    Who doesn't love data?
  18. Room Display Overview & Room Display Statuses conference mobile ipad calendar scheduling room display
    View Room Display Overview & Room Display Statuses
    Room Display Overview & Room Display Statuses
  19. Amenity Filtering Callout arrow room booking calendar marketing tooltip filter
    View Amenity Filtering Callout
    Amenity Filtering Callout
  20. The first one is never the final one room booking mobile ui product hero
    View The first one is never the final one
    The first one is never the final one
  21. Dashes, UI, Shapes and ...shapes. ui chart bar analytics dashed organic natural
    View Dashes, UI, Shapes and ...shapes.
    Dashes, UI, Shapes and ...shapes.
  22. Brands and friendly faces illustrations characters brand calendars office space room scheduling scheduling
    View Brands and friendly faces
    Brands and friendly faces
  23. Booking Overview Card tour card checkout travel booking
    View Booking Overview Card
    Booking Overview Card
  24. Rating Overview illustrations ratings tours travel reviews
    View Rating Overview
    Rating Overview
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Me
Ryan Coughlin