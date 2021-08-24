Abstracting detail based on zoom level

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
We've been exploring ways to utilize zoom levels to help summarize information on floor plans.
Zoomed out can provide a reduced and summarized version of what is on the floor, such as hiding desk group labels, but allow for hover interactions to display more information when needed.
When someone zooms in, they're looking for more detail. Now details such as desk group labels, desk availability and avatars are displayed.
This shows one example of how we are using zoom levels to balance information vs. noise. I'll continue to share more explorations and concepts throughout the coming weeks.