  1. Identity verification screens figma illustrator flow vector animation lottie mobile ux ui selfie
    Shot Link
    View Identity verification screens
    Identity verification screens
  2. Task based interface concept software desktop vector rewire ux ui interface dashboad
    View Task based interface concept
    Task based interface concept
  3. Rewire's new app WIP flow illustration rewire banking onboarding mobile ux app design app
    Shot Link
    View Rewire's new app WIP
    Rewire's new app WIP
  4. Card Details- Banking App interaction branding wallet uxui ux balance expenses protopie app design finance banking pincode mobile setting credit card app animation
    Shot Link
    View Card Details- Banking App
    Card Details- Banking App
  5. Upload ID Concept verification verify kyc animation illustraion mobile app banking remittance moneytransfer picture progressbar steps flow regulation compliance upload passport id rewire
    Shot Link
    View Upload ID Concept
    Upload ID Concept
  6. Send Funds app colorful gradient banking app bank summary breadcrumbs video background scroll keyboard pin code contacts money ux mobile send money
    Shot Link
    View Send Funds
    Send Funds
  7. Balance Page bank banking video background video europe euro transfer contacts protopie sketch scroll history mobile iphone ios side menu action button credit credit card balance
    Shot Link
    View Balance Page
    Balance Page
Loading more…