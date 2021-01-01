Hire product designers in Columbia, SC

  • Adam Eargle

    Adam Eargle

    Lexington, SC

    A Wolverine Concept. wolverine michigan illustration vector sports design sports logo identity sports identity branding sports branding sports logo
    Hamilton Wordmark Concept typedesign type art typeface type
    Lasting Legacy michael jordan bulls chicago bulls chicago logo illustration sports design sports identity sports identity branding sports branding sports logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Christopher Gates Doehling

    Christopher Gates Doehling

    South Carolina USA

    Cheetah Adobe Character Animator Puppet Clean Line cleanup cartoon visual development turntable turnaround illustration design character design character cartoon character animation
    Cheetah Adobe Character Animator Puppet (Prelim) adobe character animator turntable illustration design visual development animation cartoon character character design turnaround character
    Hearthstone Card Mockup-Corgen design digital painting warcraft game design game art card fantasy corgis corgi blizzard blizzard entertainment cartoon concept visual development character drawing illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Antonio Samuels

    Antonio Samuels

    Columbia, SC

    Kwa Fashion App concept design mobile ui app design fashion app ui logo concept sketch design
    Denmark Tech College - Redesign wordpress adobexd education redesign website design sketch ux design
    Employee Enrollment Platform ui ux design platform app dashboard
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jessica E. Boyd

    Jessica E. Boyd

    Columbia, SC

    Jernell blue purple colorful art glasses woman character woman illustration black woman african woman animation vector portrait illustration digital illustration digital art illustration
    Motherland Essentials illustration logo logo design beauty logo brand identity branding
    A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen naming identity vegan restaurant branding logotype typography branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • jestin toomer

    jestin toomer

    Hartsville, SC

    Mega Health app icon vector ui logo ux covid19 minimalist minimal healthy health smartphone smarthome smartwatch
    Animal Flash product design animation ui design illustration ux branding typography animal animal art
    Covid-19 ux coronavirus covid19
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Rebecca Hope

    Rebecca Hope

    Columbia

    This user has no shots
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Andrew Foster

    Andrew Foster

    Columbia, South Carolina

    Bookstore Mobile App mockup design dashboard ux ui
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Angel Hunt

    Angel Hunt

    Columbia, SC

    My Recipes App Redesign Share To mock-up uxdesign mobile app design
    My Recipes Account screen redesign mock-up uxdesign mobile app design
    My Recipes Editor screen redesign mock-up uxdesign mobile app design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • James Smalls

    James Smalls

    Columbia, SC

    This user has no shots
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Angel Hunt

    Angel Hunt

    Columbia, SC

    My Recipes App Account design mockup mobile ui
    My Recipes App Share To Selection design mockup mobile ui
    My Recipes App Edit Pic design mockup mobile ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

