Product Designers in Uganda for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Uganda on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Marvin Serunjogi
Uganda - East Africa • $50-60k (USD)
About Marvin Serunjogi
My goal is to boost business transformation and growth through an ideal brand strategy with design thinking, focusing on StartUps, Small to Medium size businesses.
Specialty: Strategic design, Brand design, and Web design.
Let's discuss your next project.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- advert design
- brand identity
- branding
- corporate identity design
- logo
- print design
- web design
kenneth manana
kampala • $<50k (USD)
About kenneth manana
Design game music disciple
Work History
-
graphic designer @ Jumia uganda
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- farmer
- ux graphics design
Enktoons
Kampala, Uganda • $<50k (USD)
About Enktoons
Hi.. my name is Enoch and I am an artist living in Kampala, Uganda.I do 2d illustration and animation and i also 3d modelling as well as graphic design......I do quality work.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years