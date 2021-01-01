Product Designers in Sacramento, CA for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Sacramento, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Marc Caldwell

Marc Caldwell

Pro

Sacramento, CA $170-190k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • crestron
  • design
  • design systems
  • home automation
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • mobile app design
  • ui
  • ui design
  • user experience design
  • user interface design
  • ux
  • ux design
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Corey Lewis

Corey Lewis

Pro

Sacramento $90-100k (USD)

Message

About Corey Lewis

Captain & CEO @ BLACK FLAG CREATIVE. Product Experience & Interaction Designer. Photographer. Entrepreneur.

Work History

  • Captain, CEO @ Black Flag Creative, LLC

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Sacramento City College

    AA

    2011

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • app ui
  • front-end development
  • invision
  • mobile
  • mobile application development
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web developement
  • website redesign
  • website ui
  • wordpress cms
Message
Jose Rivera

Jose Rivera

Sacramento, California $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Jose Rivera

Illustration ✏️

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • character
  • drawing
  • icon
  • illustration
  • illustrator
  • kids illustration
  • logo
Message
Ayad Ketawi

Ayad Ketawi

Pro

Rocklin, CA $100-110k (USD)

Message

About Ayad Ketawi

ϟ Product Designer ϟ
frontEnd_developer(react)(react-native)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • framer
  • html css javascript
  • react native
  • reactjs
  • sketch
  • ui desgin
Message