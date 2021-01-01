Product Designers in Algeria for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Algeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Chouaib Belagoun

Algeria, Djelfa $<50k (USD)

About Chouaib Belagoun

I introduce myself, I'm a self-taught UI/UX Designer & Frontend Developer Based in Algeria, I specialize in designing interfaces and solving design problems When I start a new project, my main goal is to make the product easy to use and improve its user experience through simplicity and clean design.
I enjoy designing applications and websites. and like Steve Jobs said: "...the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle."

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • affinity
  • bootstrap4
  • css3 (scss)
  • front-end development
  • front-end web design
  • html5
  • javascript (es6)
  • mobile app ui
  • npm scripts
  • ux principle design
  • vuejs
  • web design
  • website developer
imad benhamou

Algeria $50-60k (USD)

About imad benhamou

Ui / Ux Designer

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • uhbc

    masters

    2020

Skills

  • algeria
  • css
  • designer
  • freelancer
  • ios applications
  • javascript
  • jquery
  • sketch
  • web design
  • web student
Derouiche Mehdi

Oran , Algeria $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • app ui
  • apparel design
  • brand creation
  • branding identity
  • illustration graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • logo creation
  • logos and branding
Luna UI/UX

Algeria

About Luna UI/UX

Hello my name is linda I'm doing this as a way to practice my design skills, explore different styles and have fun. I'm fully aware this challenge doesn't pose any real problem to solve,
That's why I'm looking for criticism and feedback, not just likes. Seriously, if you have something to say,
please do, because I think receiving constructive criticism will be the best way to make this challenge really worth it.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

