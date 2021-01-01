  1. Exoplanet App mobile ios kepler nasa animation app ux interface design ui
    Shot Link
    View Exoplanet App
    Exoplanet App
  2. Evernote Desktop App notes animation app desktop windows interface design ui
    Shot Link
    View Evernote Desktop App
    Evernote Desktop App
  3. Explour App travel onboarding ux design ios ui app animation
    Shot Link
    View Explour App
    Explour App
  4. Ibex Tumbler Video ad motion design animation video
    Shot Link
    View Ibex Tumbler Video
    Ibex Tumbler Video
  5. Lifelock Dashboard lifelock website web design web user interface ui dashboard
    Shot Link
    View Lifelock Dashboard
    Lifelock Dashboard
  6. Bop Site music user interface ui web web design website
    View Bop Site
    Bop Site
  7. Bop Web Player gif flat music player user interface animation ux ui app
    2
    Shot Link
    View Bop Web Player
    Bop Web Player
  8. Ceek Landing Page (Video Header) turquoise green teal layout ui video video header website web web design landing page
    Shot Link
    View Ceek Landing Page (Video Header)
    Ceek Landing Page (Video Header)
  9. Skype Logo after effects animated gif motion 2d skype animation logo
    Shot Link
    View Skype Logo
    Skype Logo
  10. Bop embed player variation 2 web design radio ui user interface minimal embed player audio music
    View Bop embed player variation 2
    Bop embed player variation 2
  11. Ceek Landing Page user interface app website web design landing page
    1
    Shot Link
    View Ceek Landing Page
    Ceek Landing Page
  12. Luvocracy - Profile Page flat ecommerce shopping fashion profile page feminine web user interface ui website web design
    View Luvocracy - Profile Page
    Luvocracy - Profile Page
  13. bop logo animation after effects animation animated gif motion logo
    Shot Link
    View bop logo animation
    bop logo animation
  14. Bop Music Player Variation 1 user interface ui music player embed mini audio spotify radio web design
    View Bop Music Player Variation 1
    Bop Music Player Variation 1
  15. Shopping Cart Animation after effects icon store add to cart animation animated gif shopping cart cart ecommerce website web design
    Shot Link
    View Shopping Cart Animation
    Shopping Cart Animation
  16. Track Loader player after effects web design music animation website loader audio music player play button
    Shot Link
    View Track Loader
    Track Loader
  17. Pivotal Logo after effects logo animation 2d motion pivotal video gif animated logo
    Shot Link
    View Pivotal Logo
    Pivotal Logo
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Pivotal