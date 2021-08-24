  1. FLØATĘR. album artwork band negative space geometric outerspace album art noise planets nebula photoshop manipulation black gravity nasa astonaut stars space
  2. P4RACH0OT life wild illustration photoshop photo manipulation paste cut noise grain scenery parachute floral collage
  3. < FL0R4L~G4L > floral design design band merch grain album artwork texture woman photoshop photo manipulation surreal floral flowers band
  4. K1D-D1S4STR typography grain album artwork band mountains photoshop life color noise sky hot air ballon photo manipulation landscape
  5. FLWR xx GRL color grade city surreal growth mouth girl photo manipulation grain flower
  6. B / R / Ø / K / E / Ń trendy broken album artwork photoshop collage cut noise grain ripped pastels type clippings
  7. //FACELESS// rose vintage type death noise paint design eyes flowers human
  8. L1FE // D3ATH human flowers floral design shirt merchandise plus death life skull rose
  9. Slaves // Beautiful Death clippings letters medical pills death grain slaves noise cut collage photoshop album artwork
  10. ANIMATE///VØID butterfly album artwork photoshop collage cut noise grain stars galaxy universe letters clippings
  11. / i ś s ū e s / typography type lettering letters logo treatment collage piece ransom merchandise apparel
  12. / HØLLØW / grain float fly warm minimal cloudy empty inside mountain hollow noise balloon
  13. Icarus The Owl logo type identity branding sharp type interaction lettering typography band logo logo design mark logo
  14. MANiKIN :: DRØPS barcode leaves plant flower vibe color liquid drip collage rose noise manikin
  15. x VØID x perspective texture photo manipulation photoshop galaxy surreal stars grain geometric noise color
  16. IN / MY / RØØM
  17. LIPS // RIPS grainy composition paint rose noisey shine diamond lips collage type
  18. INSTINCT x IMPULSE glitchy grainy barcodes rose paint noisey pale usa skull collage type
  19. x10 / Bottle-Bouquet / x11 type pink drugs pills pale noisey flowers rose barcodes minimal grainy glitchy
  20. Miss Fortune - The Bottom script album artwork photo manipulation single album lonely shadow noise desert sand cover art
  21. -D3ATH- grain noise minimalist simple clean gray black rose death album artwork
  22. ØRCHRDS // iDLE album artwork photoshop collage cut noise grain magazine pink pastels type letters clippings
  23. HØLLØW lines minimal native mark emblem typography logo type lettering logo
  24. R3V0LT noise cloud grid manipulation man artwork album cover photoshop
