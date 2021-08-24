Peter Schreve

FLØATĘR.

Peter Schreve
Peter Schreve
  • Save
FLØATĘR. album artwork band negative space geometric outerspace album art noise planets nebula photoshop manipulation black gravity nasa astonaut stars space
Download color palette

WE GOT A FLOATER!
... anyway, here's a spacey piece I did for an upcoming album cover last week

Peter Schreve
Peter Schreve

More by Peter Schreve

View profile
    • Like