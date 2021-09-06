Pascal Strasche

  1. Fashion Platform Ecommerce Shop Design redesign sneakers beige design ui sale filter clothes shopping ecommerce online shop webpage page site web website platform fashion
  2. Behavior Documentation for Con Cubos SaaS Tool product design product styleguide modules organization blue startup design management user behavior user experience user experience ux design ux styles web behaviors behavior
  3. Modals and Design Components for Con Cubo cards tool bars sign up form menu dashboard buttons modules user interface form fields web app design product ui icons styles styleguide visual identity components design system
  4. Design System Components for Con Cubo user interface buttons modules forms fields web app product ui icons color scheme colors brand branding styles styleguide components design system
  5. Organization Management SaaS Tool Design dashboard tech startup userexperience userinterface appdesign management organization human resources tool webapplication webapp product design app web saas design product ux ui
  6. Web Performance SaaS Tool Design tool control panel dashboard digital ux startup page site desktop web uidesign performance seo app website saas product design product design ui
  7. Web Performance Startup Landing Page subscription startup digital desktop page homepage site uidesign lp landing page landing performance web seo webdesign branding website product design ui
  8. Legal Tech Startup Landing Page uidesign site web page landing landingpage homepage desktop digital tech legal startup redesign landing page purple turquoise product design website ui
  9. Fashion Startup Landing Page influencer branding desktop ecommerce product beige startup brands sneakers ai fashion website design ui landing page
  10. AI Fashion Startup Mobile Design product isometric ecommerce gold mobile design ui webdesign branding machine learning startup fashion
  11. Fashion Product Landing Page Trust Section quotation mark follower carousel profile picture influencers landingpage trust quotes testimonials
  12. Travel App Screen Wallpaper ui-design ui phones mobile cruise ship shades of blue iphone x wallpaper app travel
  13. Flower Channel Design white web design uidesign ui design ui ux ui product design mobile minimalistic minimal interface flowers design colorful clean pink red app
  14. Flower Channel Design (Desktop) white web design uiux uiuxdesign ui ux uidesign ui product design red pink desktop minimalistic minimal interface flowers design colorful clean app
  15. Personal Portfolio Web Mobile personal portfolio freelancer designer freelance germany hamburg clean minimal branding blue visual product design ux ui web website portfolio mobile personal
  16. Personal Portfolio Website webflow freelancer germany minimal 2020 landing page personal branding personal brand branding blue visual design product design design ux ui web web design website portfolio personal portfolio
  17. Conversion Optimization App – Product Design interface ui dashboard ideas product design app optimization conversion
  18. Product Design Resources – Design Update website webdesign uiux ux ui tools side project resources redesign product designer product interface inspiration freebies free digital desktop design resources design blog
  19. Product Design Resources 2.0 webdesign tools redesign responsive inspiration freebies free digital desktop side project purple blog interface ui website product designer design resource resources design product
  20. Product Design Resources useful ui product design product website web logo resources links free digital design branding blue
  21. Product Design Resources logo website product design branding newsletter free useful links digital blue resources product design ui mobile
