Hire motion graphics designers in Colorado Springs, CO

Viewing 11 out of 46 motion graphics designers in Colorado Springs, CO available for hire

  • Jeremy Worley

    Jeremy Worley

    Colorado Springs, CO

    Fancy Advice Logo logo design brand identity brand design colorado design branding type brand logo
    Fancy Advice Mark brand design brand identity logo design advice mark brand logo
    Fuego Lemonade Canned Cocktail liquor cocktail can design can packaging packaging design brand design brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Matt Lupton

    Matt Lupton

    Colorado Springs

    Middle Atlantic Swimming Logo youth board water olympics governance swimming sports
    Virginia Swimming LSC Heart Icon lovers virginia water logo olympics swimming sports
    Virginia Swimming Redesign competition water olympics virginia logo sports swimming
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Emily Thomas

    Emily Thomas

    Colorado, USA

    sunnyside cidery — branding cider brand cidery food and beverage packaging illustration sunny logo branding graphic design
    sunnyside cidery — packaging type design custom type cider illustration sunny packaging logo branding
    glow with the flow rebounds rebound creatopy 70sdesign flowers groovy retrowave retro inspired procreate illustration animation 70s lava lamp
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tim Moore

    Tim Moore

    Lone Tree, Colorado

    MGM App - Button Icons button icons iconography app
    MGM App Heroes gradient illustration hero image app las vegas
    Luxor gradient illustration las vegas
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Carlos Ramos

    Carlos Ramos

    Colorado Springs, CO

    Green Light Badges illustration typography brand identity logo mark graphic design logo design brand behance branding logo
    Logofolio 1 logotype logo mark logo grid icon illustration logo design design brand identity branding behance logo
    Cryo n Chill Type miami cryo logotype type brand typography design brand identity branding behance logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Derek Villar

    Derek Villar

    Colorado Springs, CO

    Derek Villar Design - New Branding gif animated animated logo animated type design typography logo
    2018 Obsidian FB logo product design neon trading cards brand logotype
    Elite panini logo brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Matthew Rebel

    Matthew Rebel

    Colorado Springs, CO

    SPOOK JAM 2020 Charity Concert music art music banner design banner ad poster art poster graphic logodesign logo designer illustration graphic design typography flat vector design
    M Monogram Logo dailylogochallenge flourish logo elegant monoline monogram type logodesign logo graphic branding typedesign designer graphic design typography vector design
    oakao Logo dailylogochallenge lettering lettermark haute couture high fashion brand design brand identity fashion design fashion brand fashion custom type typedesign graphic design typography illustration vector flat design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nathan Enos

    Nathan Enos

    Colorado Springs, CO

    Oral Health Report oral care healthcare powerpoint annualreport adobe indesign adobe illustrator tooth dental
    David C Cook Poster Design books book publishing evangelism faith indesign illustrator photoshop graphic design missionary ministry poster
    The Salvation Army Motion Graphics faith ministry nonprofit white red statistics animation adobe illustrator adobe photoshop aftereffects motiongraphics tsa
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Trevor Kinkade

    Trevor Kinkade

    Colorado Springs, Colorado

    6-54th SFAB HSC design 54th sfab 54 sfab sfab army logo united states army military design shield star maintenance wrench dagger sword american patch crest logo army military
    Level Up Brand Guidelines logo arrow wellness health exercise fitness feminine female nutrition coach nutrition level up guide style guide style brand guidelines book branding brand
    Level Up Leggings arrow logo arrow apparel design level up beauty tights fitness photoshop mockup athlete athletic wear apparel logo leggings
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Craig Eller

    Craig Eller

    Colorado Springs, CO

    Twitch and Discord Emotes retro gaming photoshop emote pixel twitch
    Unused trail graphic mountain path tree icon map trail
    Tomato Pattern red green pattern pixel mule sticker tomato
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Ryan McCarthy

    Ryan McCarthy

    Aurora, CO

    Tubi TV UI Refresh tvui tvdesign ux ui television 10ft tv
    STARZ iOS Redesign ux ui ios app redesign mobile ios
    Metabolic Living Home Page Demo website ui design redesign design art direction web design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

