Mobile Designers in Richmond, VA for hire

John Maitland
Richmond, VA • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Designer @ Campfire & Co.
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Virginia Commonwealth University
BFA in Graphic Design
2016
Skills
- brand strategy
- branding
- illustration
- typography
- web design
Dixon
Richmond, Virginia • $90-100k (USD)
About Dixon
Senior UI/UX Designer at SimpleThread
Community Designer from Tank City
Living in Queen City
Work History
-
Senior UI/UX Designer @ Simple Thread
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Virginia Commonwealth University
Bachelors, Mass Communications (Strategic and Creative Advertising)
2014
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile
- ui and ux design
- web design
Patrick Hamilton
Richmond, VA
About Patrick Hamilton
Illustrating, designing, and making things in Richmond, Virginia.
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ WORK Labs
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
- typography
Jeremy ChaplinePro
Richmond, VA • $90-100k (USD)
About Jeremy Chapline
Art Director @CapTechListens by day, photographer, whisk(e)y nerd, & illustrator by night.
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ CapTech Consulting
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
The College of Saint Rose
BFA - Graphic Design
2011
Skills
- adobe creative cloud
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile
- photography
- typography
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design