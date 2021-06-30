Michele Mappa

  1. Cinema App 🎥 - #DailyUI tickets book ticket booking red movie app cinema app movie cinema ux ios icon design flat app ui interface
  2. Pokemaster - #DailyUI branding ios pokeball pokemon art pokemaster pokemongo pokemon flat icon design ui interface app
  3. Radio App - #DailyUI icons chart quiz sing red black radio typography flat design ui interface app
  4. Web Store Locator - #DailyUI interface flat store design webdesign website ui app ecommerce map blue store locator web
  5. Hand Exercises App - #DailyUI green blue flat design ios ui interface app
  6. Onboarding Illustration yellow purple vector onboarding illustration flat design ui app interface
  7. Morfryn music logo music minimal flat typography vector branding logo
  8. CrownBox unused symbol mark minimal identity typography branding flat design logo
  9. Classical Music #IconSet app ui classical music music app ui music app icon design icons pack iconset icon icons interface flat yellow
  10. Classical Musical Illustrations ux ui yellow designflows music app classical music flat design vector illustration interface app
  11. Album & Song - Classica - #DesignFlows classical android music app music yellow icons ios flat interface ux ui app
  12. Playing - Classica - #Designflows2019 #3 yellow ux ui xd design player music music app ios 7 interface illustration icons icon flat designflows design design art classical black app android
  13. Learning - Classica - #Designflows2019 #2 yellow uiux ui xd classical music music learning ios interface icons flat designflows design classical black app android
  14. Discover - Classica - #Designflows2019 #1 black yellow uxui ui ux xd design music ios interface flat dot designflows design contest classical app android android app
  15. Dribbble Invites! dribbble dribbble invite invites invite competition challenge
  16. BNL Positivity - Banking Icons banking bank redesigned redesign desktop design website green iconset icon bnp paribas bnl positivity bnp bnl
  17. BNL Positivity - Industry Icons banking bank desktop design bnp paribas axepta bnp bnl green webdesign industries icons iconset icon redesign desktop
  18. Blue Pin - Post Office App ios vector illustration rome post office pin icon flat interface design ui app
  19. Red Pin - Post Office App icon ios onboarding flat interface vector illustration design ui app
  20. Teal Pin - Post Office App ux interface flat onboarding dog pin post office green vector illustration design ui app
  21. Blue Banking - Icon set icon flat vector post bank icons illustration design interface ui app
  22. Purple - Onboarding Illustrations vector challenge onboarding flat icon illustration design interface ios ui app
  23. Post - Onboarding Illustration #4 social connection yellow purple post vector onboarding icons flat design illustration interface ui app
  24. Partecipate - Onboarding Illustration #3 partecipate check like yellow vector ui purple onboarding interface illustration icon flat design app
