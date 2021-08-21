  1. Car Shop App Concept (Car Rent) android selling car customize order book a car ux ui car rent app ecommerce ios shop car car rent shop
  2. Investment (Mutual Funds) Application Redesign stock app stock market finance app finance mobile materialdesign android ios apple app mutual funds invest investment app investment
  3. Cycling App Exploration sport app cycling gradient ios mobile app app minimalist transparent mobile
  4. Asana Redesign with Dark Mode task management team management management interface material dark mode dark app hybrid app iphone x dark flat ios asana
  5. Furniture Shop App Exploration minimalist mobileapp app android white minimal furnitureapp furniture ios material flat
  6. Mi Fit (Fitness App) Redesign | Dark #Exploration interface clean app chart flat iphonex ios fitness dark
  7. Restaurant Mobile App #Exploration foods material flat ios recipe food restaurant clean android
  8. Garuda Indonesia Concept #Exploration ticket blue flat airport airplane search landing page travel garuda flight
  9. Wallet App concept #Exploration ios material mobile app debit card credit card payment send money finance financial flat budget wallet
  10. Mandiri Mobile Banking redesign material ios send money credit card transaction financial finance money bank mobile banking banking
  11. Remote Mate Dashboard admin bootstrap collaboration tracker timer admin panel dashboard
  12. Foods around your town - Foodzy location iphone catalog mobile mobile app cafe food foods material flat ios
  13. SliceUX - My New Portfolio showcase portfolio web ux studio ui studio bootstrap rocket website css landing page web
  14. Luthfi Design new Landing Page minimalist web android ios flat material bright landing page
  15. Website Design and Branding material apple mac ios branding web web design product logo interface header website
  16. Semarang Culinary Website Design web web design product food interface header website
  17. Web Studio home page freelancer studio web website
  18. Nge-Chat, another Chat application mobile app presentation chat minimal android
