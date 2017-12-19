Luthfi Nur Hakim

Wallet App concept #Exploration

Luthfi Nur Hakim
Luthfi Nur Hakim
  • Save
Wallet App concept #Exploration ios material mobile app debit card credit card payment send money finance financial flat budget wallet
Download color palette

My exploration with mobile App, This is the concept for wallet application, user can use this as their payment app, and monitor their outcome with complete report.

Luthfi Nur Hakim
Luthfi Nur Hakim

More by Luthfi Nur Hakim

View profile
    • Like