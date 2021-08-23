Job Details

We’re looking for a creative Graphic Designer with a passion for providing engaging, meaningful designs. This role calls for a detail-oriented person who can transform complex fintech concepts into easy-to-grasp visual solutions. If you are a visual communicator who brings ideas and identities to life through their art, seek your next career challenges with us!

Being part of Rework means working as a telecommuter, so you need to be good at self-motivation and time management. Remote collaboration with a global team will be part of your daily life. With these skills, you’ll match the flexibility that telecommuting brings with high productivity and dedication.





Challenges

● Develop a design system suitable for high-traffic fintech websites in collaboration with your team.

● Provide high-quality graphics, marketing materials, icons, and other visual designs in different resolutions for web, desktop, and mobile devices.

● Create designs that represent the client’s brand and voice, showcasing their products’ functionality.

● Construct wireframes and mockups for websites and applications.

● Work closely with content developers so the copy and design come together to create a more powerful message.

● Stay on top of what's currently happening in the design and UI/UX fields.





Must have

● Degree in a design field or equivalent practical experience

● Working experience with design systems that can be used for complex financial products

● Interaction design skills

● Knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Lightroom

● Ability to develop visual hierarchy, layout, typography, and colour, as well as organisation and leadership skills

● Ability to compile style guides for cross-functional teams

● Fluency in spoken and written English



