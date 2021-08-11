Senior Product Designer
Terminus is the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM). The platform, Terminus Engagement Hub, connects the first and third-party data needed to understand both customers and prospects, with the most robust suite of engagement channels—including ads, chat, email, and web—available. Terminus powers multi-channel ABM for thousands of brands globally including DHL, G2, Outreach, and TripActions. Terminus is proud to be a G2 leader in ABM for 13 consecutive quarters. Visit terminus.com to learn more or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Terminus UX team is looking for an experienced Senior Product Designer to help build an industry-leading Account-Based Marketing platform. We are looking for a holistic designer who keeps the user at the center of every design decision. We are passionate about delivering world-class user experiences and providing our customers with features they enjoy and advocate.
Location:You can work from anywhere in the US but will require some travel (< 10%) to our Atlanta / Indianapolis offices as needed.
Responsibilities:
- Provide design leadership for key features for our Terminus Platform
- Craft user workflows, detailed wireframes, UI prototypes, and high fidelity mockups
- Partner with product and engineering to identify user problems and brainstorm solutions
- Champion user research and drive a data-driven design culture
- Drive scalable designs to a successful implementation working closely with developers throughout the process
- Help build and maintain a design system, and establish best design practices across our platform
- Partner with other designers (in some cases, provide guidance) to keep our design language consistent
- Be an advocate for the user throughout the product development
Qualifications:
- Bachelor's degree in HCI, interaction design, Visual Design, Graphic design, and/or related fields
- 5+ years of SaaS product design experience. Experience with designing B2B software or incredibly complex systems is highly desired
- Digital design portfolio that demonstrates your ability to create a simple, elegant product experience for complex use cases
- Ability to discuss UI patterns and their pros/cons depending on the context of use
- Proficient in leading the discussion on standards and approaches such as UI patterns, style guides, component libraries, and web standards
- Experience with Figma
- Experience with design systems
- Experience with motion design is a plus
Incredible Benefits, Incredible Company!
- Guaranteed participation in our equity program - because our employees should share in our success
- Unlimited vacation to unplug and recharge however you choose
- Half-Day Fridays to reward you for your productivity
- 2 days paid VTO (volunteer time off) every year to help impact your community
- Monthly UberEats stipend to help support your favorite local spots
- Team budget to help facilitate team building - connected teams are more successful teams
- Rotating quarterly perks for the evolving needs of our employees
- Wellness stipend to balance your body and mind
- 100% employer paid Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance for employee only coverage to cover your fundamental needs
- 100% employer paid Short-term and Long-term Disability Insurance
- 401K with a competitive company match to build your future financial security
- We put families first with an exceptional Paid Parental Leave Program for employees with 1+ years of service
- Named Best Workplace Winner 2017, 2018, and 2019 by Inc. Magazine
- Ranked #21 on the Deloitte Fast 500
- Ranked #61 on the Inc. 5000 of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.
- Named G2 2020 Spring category leader for the 10th consecutive quarter
Diversity and inclusion are essential values at Terminus. We believe we do our best and most impactful work when we are a diverse, inclusive and equitable organization. We're proud to recruit and hire talented people from a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity or transgender status), age, or disability.
#LI-REMOTE