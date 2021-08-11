Job Details

Terminus is the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM). The platform, Terminus Engagement Hub, connects the first and third-party data needed to understand both customers and prospects, with the most robust suite of engagement channels—including ads, chat, email, and web—available. Terminus powers multi-channel ABM for thousands of brands globally including DHL, G2, Outreach, and TripActions. Terminus is proud to be a G2 leader in ABM for 13 consecutive quarters. Visit terminus.com to learn more or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Terminus UX team is looking for an experienced Senior Product Designer to help build an industry-leading Account-Based Marketing platform. We are looking for a holistic designer who keeps the user at the center of every design decision. We are passionate about delivering world-class user experiences and providing our customers with features they enjoy and advocate.

Location:You can work from anywhere in the US but will require some travel (< 10%) to our Atlanta / Indianapolis offices as needed.

Responsibilities:

Provide design leadership for key features for our Terminus Platform

Craft user workflows, detailed wireframes, UI prototypes, and high fidelity mockups

Partner with product and engineering to identify user problems and brainstorm solutions

Champion user research and drive a data-driven design culture

Drive scalable designs to a successful implementation working closely with developers throughout the process

Help build and maintain a design system, and establish best design practices across our platform

Partner with other designers (in some cases, provide guidance) to keep our design language consistent

Be an advocate for the user throughout the product development

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in HCI, interaction design, Visual Design, Graphic design, and/or related fields

5+ years of SaaS product design experience. Experience with designing B2B software or incredibly complex systems is highly desired

Digital design portfolio that demonstrates your ability to create a simple, elegant product experience for complex use cases

Ability to discuss UI patterns and their pros/cons depending on the context of use

Proficient in leading the discussion on standards and approaches such as UI patterns, style guides, component libraries, and web standards

Experience with Figma

Experience with design systems

Experience with motion design is a plus

Diversity and inclusion are essential values at Terminus. We believe we do our best and most impactful work when we are a diverse, inclusive and equitable organization. We're proud to recruit and hire talented people from a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity or transgender status), age, or disability.





